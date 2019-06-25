Marriott goes live with new Sheraton brand identity

Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks has become the first property in the world to display the new Sheraton logo.

It is the first new branding for the organisation in more than 40 years and comes as Marriott International continue transformation efforts at its most global brand.

The legacy South Portland, Maine property, formerly the Portland Marriott at Sable Oaks, will now become a part of the Sheraton brand portfolio as the newly rebranded Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks.

“Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks has such a rich history in South Portland, Maine, making it the ideal property to display the new brand logo,” said Indy Adenaw, global brand lead for Sheraton.

“The hotel embodies our vision for Sheraton, which centres around being the gathering place for our guests and local community members alike.

“The speed of the global roll out of the logo is a testament to the excitement and enthusiasm of our owners who are supportive of the transformation and our associates who are eager to bring the new experience to life.”

The new logo is currently on display and the hotel will officially celebrate its reopening as the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks.

The new logo will also soon appear at properties globally including the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Centre (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico), Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers and Sheraton Shanghai Fengxian.

In addition to the new logo, the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks is also one of the early adopters of the brand’s new collaboration with 24Slides, a professional presentation design service which provides business travellers with an exclusive offering they can use to elevate their work while staying at the hotel.

Guests will benefit from a dedicated design team, receiving an exclusive 40 per cent discount for 24-hour turnaround design services.

The services of 24Slides will soon be offered to Sheraton guests globally.