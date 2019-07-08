Escape the summer heat at Wavehouse, Atlantis, the Palm

Atlantis, the Palm’s family friendly hotspot, Wavehouse, is the ultimate entertainment destination this summer with an amazing array of outstanding offerings.

Beat the heat with an uber-cool concept that brings together live music, gaming, bowling, great food, chilled drinks and the thrills and spills of the Surf’s Up wave machine.

From a unique ladies’ night to arcade games and a Saturday deal for the boys, Wavehouse has got everyone covered as the temperature rises.

Arcade Happy Hour

Gamers big and small can have a blast at arcade games with classics such as Pacman, air hockey, shoot ‘em ups and even the world’s first three-axis rotation simulator Stereo VR.

From 17:00-19:00 daily, thrill seekers can take advantage of an incredible 50 per cent off on your top-ups.

Top up your gaming credit and receive double the amounts of games to play next round.

Sunset Happy Hour

While kids burn off their boundless energy at the arcade, adults can enjoy the happiest of happy hours with 50 per cent off selected spirits, draught, wines and iced mixed drinks.

The huge variety makes it the perfect spot to enjoy sundowners with a view after a long day at the office, beach or mall.

Ladies’ Night

Ladies are invited for a night out like no other with the red-carpet treatment at Wavehouse.

Enjoy live beats from the resident DJ while sipping Margaritas and Pina Coladas every Saturday from noon until 01:00.

The more adventurous souls can ride the waves on the fun-filled Surf’s Up wave rider or head for a game of bowling at the licensed bowling alley.

Ladies receive three complimentary drinks from a selected menu, AED100 gaming credit, 50 per cent off bowling and complimentary access to Surf’s Up.

One For The Lads

It’s not just the ladies who have all the fun at Wavehouse.

The gents of Dubai are the stars of the show on Saturdays with unlimited use of Surf’s Up wave rider followed by a full English breakfast and two bottles of hops.

It’s the perfect occasion to gather the mates over good food, drinks and some watersports.

More Information

Located in the Avenues at Atlantis, the Palm, overlooking Aquaventure Waterpark, the rustic-beach-bar-meets-industrial-gastropub that is Wavehouse blends grown-up time and family activities through the clever combination of distinctly different spaces throughout the venue, catering to children, teens and adults.

It is the perfect destination for indoor fun during the summer months.

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.