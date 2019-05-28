Hodgson takes new commercial director role at the Savoy

The Savoy, a Fairmont managed Hotel, has promoted former director of sales and marketing, Linda Hodgson, to the position of commercial director.

In her new role she will oversee the hotel’s commercial strategy and business plan.

Responsible for setting financial targets and delivering the budgeted revenues across all revenue streams, such as guestrooms and suites, meeting and events, food and beverage, retail, and leisure, Hodgson will oversee product development, identifying new market opportunities and determining optimal pricing strategy.

The role will see Linda collaborating with and coordinating diverse teams across the hotel, including guest services, quality, food and beverage, as well as maintaining ongoing leadership of sales, revenue management and marketing operations.

Hodgson joined the Savoy in November 2016 as director of sales and marketing.

Her 20+ years in the luxury hospitality sector has seen her in management roles at prestigious properties with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Langham Hospitality Group and Hilton Hotels Corporation, across Hong Kong, the US, and London.

“This is a new role here at the Savoy and I look forward to the personal challenge and to the opportunity it presents the business,” explained Hodgson.

“We recognise the scope for success by dedicating efforts to focusing on the business tools and intelligence available to us, and by putting this invaluable data towards informing and driving our commercial strategies.”

Along with an exceptional understanding of the commercial landscape, Hodgson is passionate about management and leadership; she champions continuous development within her team and is highly respected for her skills in this area.

“One of the key responsibilities of a leader is to create great leaders, giving them the confidence to have the courage of their convictions, to challenge upwards, and to play their part in executing the overall vision,” added Hodgson.

“Here at the Savoy, we are in a privileged position of promoting and selling a property with a global reputation.

“The Savoy has been around for 130 years and as we mark that milestone in August this year, it’s up to us as a team to continue driving that reputation forwards into the next 130 years.”