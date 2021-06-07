Mardi Gras makes Florida debut ahead of first sailings

Mardi Gras made her debut in the United States earlier, docking for the first time at Cruise Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral.

The location was built specifically for the latest ship from Carnival.

The vessel is the first in the Americas to be powered by Liquified Natural Gas and features the first rollercoaster at sea.

Port Canaveral-based Carnival Freedom and Carnival Liberty joined Mardi Gras as she made her way down the cruise channel, creating a befitting entrance.

More than 1,500 fans lined Jetty Park, located adjacent to the terminal, to welcome Mardi Gras to the Space Coast, while Carnival president, Christine Duffy, Carnival Corporation chairman, Micky Arison, and Carnival Corporation chief executive, Arnold Donald, participated in a welcome reception.

“Mardi Gras has been five years in the making and the arrival is a historic milestone for our company not to mention a truly emotional moment for everyone here at Carnival Cruise Line,” said Duffy.

“This ship offers so many innovations and ways for our guests to choose fun that we are certain that she will quickly become a guest favourite.”

The company will now begin the process of ramping up Mardi Gras’ crew to a full contingent of 1,750 ready to create memorable trips for guests.

They will enjoy the widest array of entertainment at sea, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud.

Guests can enjoy a host of culinary, bar and entertainment experiences throughout 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, as well as a wide range of outdoor attractions, including the longest ropes course and largest water park in the fleet.

Mardi Gras will sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.