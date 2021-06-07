MSC Cruises adds Spain departures this summer

MSC Cruises will restart its sailing operations in Spain with the deployment of MSC Grandiosa to Barcelona from June 26th.

Valencia will then be added as an additional port of call as of July 30th.

This follows recent announcements by the line that its ships are restarting operations in Germany, France and the Baltics in addition to its current and other summer confirmed itineraries in the west and east Mediterranean.

There will also be trips from the UK.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive of MSC Cruises, said: “When we first announced our confirmed programmes for summer 2021, we indicated that we would enrich them with any new ports and destinations as they became available.

“This is the case today with Spain and Barcelona, thus allowing our guests to visit this magnificent destination that has been unavailable since March of last year thanks to the secure bubble ashore excursions we provide under our health and safety operating protocol.

“This will also make an international cruise holiday on an MSC Cruises ship more easily available to more of our guests living in Spain and for the first time on one of our most modern and innovative ships, MSC Grandiosa.”

MSC Grandiosa offers seven-night cruises in the western Mediterranean calling Genoa, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo, Valetta in Malta and now Barcelona in Spain on Saturdays with embarkation in the Italian ports as well as Barcelona.

MSC Seaside is also sailing in the Mediterranean and, since May, the newly-launched MSC Virtuosa is operating cruises around the British Isles for UK residents.

Meanwhile, MSC Seaview will restart voyages in the Baltics from Germany on July 3rd.