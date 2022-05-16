Carnival’s AIDAdiva and AIDAperla re-enter service

Following her stay in the shipyard, AIDAdiva will start on her first voyage from Warnemünde to the Norwegian fjords on14 May 2022. Over the past few weeks, the cruise ship has been undergoing an extensive beauty treatment at the Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH shipyard. From 25 April to 12 May 2022, several areas of the ship were redesigned in addition to regular class and maintenance work.

A new attraction on board AIDAdiva is the restaurant “Almhütte”. With delicacies from the Alpine region and various beer specialties, there is plenty of fun to be had here in a cozy hut atmosphere.

Wellness lovers can look forward to another novelty at the Body & Soul Spa: The entire wellness oasis has been expanded to include a spacious outdoor area where guests can relax and unwind with a view of the sea. In addition, the fitness equipment has been replaced by the latest generation of equipment and the cyberobics workouts with international star trainers make the hearts of fitness fans beat faster.

With AIDAdiva, AIDA Cruises is offering voyages to Norway and Denmark as well as cruises to Baltic Sea metropolises such as Stockholm and Copenhagen from Warnemünde until October.

Paradise for young and old: ice bar opens on AIDAperla

AIDAperla will end its three-week shipyard stay in Rotterdam on Saturday, May 14, 2022, and set off for Hamburg. The first guests will embark in the Hanseatic city on Monday, May 16, 2022, and will be able to discover numerous innovations on board during their voyage to Norway.

In addition to technical updates and scheduled class and maintenance work, AIDAperla received a visual makeover. In the new ice cream bar, guests young and old can feast on the most delicious types of ice cream. The ice cream masters surprise with delicious ice cream creations from their own production and a wide selection of cakes.

The Body & Soul Organic Spa also shines in new splendor. New on board is a Hypoxi Studio for figure shaping and, as a supplement to the extensive fitness offering, there are now also Cyberobics workouts with international star trainers. A special fashion accessories area for leather goods, handbags and sunglasses has been integrated into the shopping plaza, offering guests even greater shopping pleasure on their voyages.

In the 2022 summer season, AIDAperla will go on 10-day voyages to Norway from Hamburg.