Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC to reopen next week

Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC will reopen its doors to guests on Monday following a temporary closure due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

To ensure compliance with local regulations the hotel is operating with reduced facilities in dining and spa as well as at the fitness centre.

Located along the capital’s revitalized Southwest Waterfront, the property offers five-star luxury with refreshed guest rooms in a picturesque setting and sweeping vistas of the waterfront or courtyard gardens.

It is conveniently located a short walk from the nation’s most prominent monuments and attractions in the District Wharf neighbourhood.

For guests seeking a peaceful respite, the Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC is also available to provide renowned treatments and programs with updated Covid-19 safety and hygiene measures in place.

All treatments are tailor-made to each guest, designed to bring balance and peace to each and every individual, with a spa menu that offers a range of holistic treatments and therapies from around the world.

To ensure a safe and comfortable environment to both guests and staff Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC has stringent health and safety measures in place in both back and front of house areas.