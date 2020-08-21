New wellness manager for Meliá Koh Samui

A professional with more than 15 years of hospitality wellness experience and a passion for motivating her staff has been named wellness manager at Meliá Koh Samui.

Thai national Kantima Chompoolad joins the 159-room and 41-suite luxury resort, on the north-eastern coastline in the Gulf of Thailand, after working for a decade as the spa manager at Hansar Samui, another five-star resort on the island.

Chompoolad is now overseeing Meliá Koh Samui’s health and safety measures to combat Covid-19 and YHI Spa’s daily operations, as well as developing new wellness programs and an extensive spa menu.

“With her genuine passion for motivating her staff, management experience at high-end resort spas on Koh Samui, and training in massage and remedy, yoga, Pilates, meditation and reiki, Kantima brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to her role that’s more crucial than ever in the time of COVID-19,” said Meliá Koh Samui general manager, Ernesto Osuna.

The resort celebrated its grand opening on January 10th, unveiling world-class facilities including two restaurants, a swim-up bar, a lagoon pool that loops through its grounds like a river, a two-level infinity pool, an executive lounge, fitness centre, ballroom and conference facilities and, for families, a kid’s club, outdoor playground and mini water park.