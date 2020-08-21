Tel Aviv welcomes visitors from the United Arab Emirates

Officials in Tel Aviv have extended an invitation to potential visitors from the United Arab Emirates.

The move comes shortly after the state of Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced an agreement for the normalisation of relations between the countries.

Six of the most distinctive and impressive landmarks from the United Arab Emirates were sculpted from sand at Geula Beach in Tel Aviv by talented sand sculptor Tzvi Halevi.

The work was presented alongside the greeting ‘Welcome’ in Arabic, Hebrew and English.

Landmarks included the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

As Israel and the United Arab Emirates welcome a new era in regional relations, Tel Aviv is eager to attract and welcome new visitors to the city from the Persian Gulf state.

An estimated flight time of only three hours between the countries ensures that both destinations are mutually attractive for potential tourists and businesspeople alike.

Sharon Landes-Fischer, acting chief executive of the Tel Aviv Global & Tourism, said: “Tel Aviv-Yafo is delighted to extend a citywide invitation to visitors from the United Arab Emirates.

“Whether traveling for work or pleasure, seeking to do business in the start-up city or experience the non-stop city, the door to Tel Aviv-Yafo is wide open to you.

“As we enter a new era of regional relations, we are confident that this new and emerging market will benefit from all that Tel Aviv-Yafo has to offer.”

Israel welcomed 4.55 million visitors in 2019, representing an all-time record in incoming tourism.

Tel Aviv hotels recorded almost 3.8 million overnight stays, boasting an average hotel occupancy rate of 76 per cent.