Mandarin Oriental launches Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble deals

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is getting ready to satisfy travellers’ wanderlust with the travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore officially set to begin on November 22nd.

The luxury brand is offering three enticing packages and privileges for travellers to rediscover the urban destinations.

In Hong Kong, the iconic Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong and the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong are tempting guests with the ‘One More Night’ offer.

Encouraging travellers to take their time and get reacquainted with the dynamic city, the hotels will offer a complimentary night when guests stay for two nights at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong or three nights at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

Members of the group’s guest recognition programme, will enjoy additional benefits, such as complimentary daily breakfast, a choice of either a dining or spa credit and more.

On the other side of the bubble, Mandarin Oriental, Singapore invites guests from Hong Kong for a warm holiday vacation.

For families, the hotel introduces the ‘Kids Stay Free, Fun For Whole Family’ package that includes a three-hour Nerf Xperience or Family Activity Session at Kiztopia for two parents and two children per stay.

Discover the Lion City in a dazzling new way with the “Relax and Ride” package and see the famed Marina Bay via a vintage Vespa ride, with sidecars, for two.

To ensure the safety and health of guests and colleagues, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has put in place the We Care health and safety programme with enhanced standards of health practices and precautionary measures in all properties around the world.

Each property remains alert to local advice from health experts and government authorities, adopting best practices accordingly.

