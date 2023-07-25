MANDARIN ORIENTAL EXCLUSIVE HOMES UNVEILS THE ULTIMATE UK SUPERCAR EXPERIENCE

Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes, the brand’s hand-picked collection of the world’s most luxurious private vacation homes, operated in collaboration with StayOne, unveils an exciting new experience for their UK properties.

Guests are invited to embark on an extraordinary journey, pairing a stay at any Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home in the UK, with a bespoke supercar tour through the quintessentially British countryside. Offered in partnership with Auto Vivendi, the world’s largest private members’ supercar club, guests have their choice of the latest supercars, from Maserati’s to Ferrari’s.

Guests can delight in the convenience of having their handpicked supercar delivered directly to the doorstep of any Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home in the UK. Select to stay at the majestic Georgian manor, Cirencester Estate, and tour the idyllic Cotswolds or revel in the laid-back luxury of Bittescombe Lodge & Deer Park, with a drive to remember through the rolling hills of Somerset. A leisurely breakfast kick starts the experience, ahead of the bespoke supercar tour, driving approximately 120 miles with personalised tuition throughout. Break up the day and indulge in a traditional gastro-pub lunch, before continuing the afternoon with more exhilarating driving. After a day of excitement, the exceptional hospitality of a Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home beckons. Enjoy fully-serviced private accommodation, complemented by personally tailored menus from the in-house chef.

To further enhance this extraordinary experience, private helicopter transfers can be arranged with Fly Victor, with on-site landing options. Both Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes include daily housekeeping, private chef service, a dedicated concierge and luxurious Mandarin Oriental amenities.

“Our collaboration with Mandarin Oriental has allowed us to redefine the market delivering unparalleled experiences. We have pioneered a distinctive offering in the luxury villa space and look forward to the ongoing co-creation of exceptional end-to-end luxury experiences for our esteemed guests.” said Thomas Bennett, CEO & Co-Founder of StayOne.

Bittescombe Lodge & Deer Park – Somerset, England

Situated in the heart of the West Country, surrounded by nature and tranquillity, this property is the epitome of secluded luxury. All ten en-suite bedrooms are architecturally unique, each with unmistakable charm and opulent furnishings. A myriad of elegant living areas offer private nooks to curl up with a book, outdoor spaces with open fireplaces, as well as spacious entertainment lounges with a fully-stocked bar and snooker table. The lodge sits upon a 400-acre estate and the culinary and sporting experiences on offer are inspired by the undulating valleys, brooks and the property’s very own deer population.

Sleeps: 20 guests

www.mandarinoriental.com/en/Exclusive-Homes/Bittescombe-Lodge-and-Deer-Park

Cirencester Estate – The Cotswolds, England

A Georgian-style manor in the heart of the charming Cotswolds. Recently constructed, this mansion forms part of an imposing 600-acre estate of beautiful countryside and first-rate amenities, including a tennis court, lawns and gardens, terraces and verandas and a heated outdoor swimming pool. There are also two converted barns that can offer up to eight more bedrooms, or a large venue for celebrations and corporate events, upon request.

Sleeps: 20 guests

https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/exclusive-homes/cirencester-estate

Available now, the Ultimate Supercar Experience includes the following, based on a group of six adults:

2-night accommodation at any Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home in the UK, Cirencester Estate or Bittescombe Lodge with:

Daily housekeeping

Private chef service

Dedicated concierge

Luxurious Mandarin Oriental amenities

Handpicked supercar delivered to the front door of any Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home in the UK.

Leisurely breakfast followed by supercar tour on breathtaking country roads, driving approximately 120 miles with one-on-one tuition and guidance throughout.

Day includes a gastro-pub lunch, followed by an afternoon of driving.

Return to your Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home late afternoon for cocktails & canapés, and a stay inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s legendary hospitality.

Elevate your experience with heli transfers to and from your Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home, courtesy of Fly Victor.

To book the Ultimate Supercar Experience with Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes, please register your enquiry directly with Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes via email at [email protected] or browse the offering in more detail at our website. Rates vary depending on booking dates, home selection and group size, terms and conditions apply. The offer is subject to availability.

View the full collection of Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes here: www.mandarinoriental.com/exclusive-homes