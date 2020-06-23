Malta to welcome holidaymakers from mid-July

Malta will lift restrictions on all flight arrivals, including from the United Kingdom, on July 15th.

British tourists will be welcome back Malta, Gozo and Comino for leisure and business trips.

Flights will resume from 18 UK airports with routes operated by Air Malta, British Airways, easyJet, Jet2 and Ryanair.

Air Malta earlier announced it would offer a number of connections for the summer months as it seeks to rebuild its network.

Like the rest of the world, the Maltese islands experienced lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic for several months.

The government of Malta was quick to respond, shutting the airport to commercial passenger flights on March 20th.

Speaking about the reopening of borders, Tolene Van Der Merwe, director UK & Ireland of Malta Tourism Authority, said: “Malta is very popular destination for British holidaymakers with nearly 650,000 arriving in 2019.

“We are delighted that we should be able to welcome back travellers from the United Kingdom on July 15th if the Foreign & Commonwealth Office advice has been amended by that date.

“Our streets have been too quiet recently and the people of Malta are keen to welcome back tourists who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in, year out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “Around a quarter of all arrivals to Malta are from Britain which makes it an important market for our tourism sector and we are so grateful for the support of our airline, tour operator and travel agent partners who helped us share Malta with so many people.

“We’ve been working with the trade during lockdown to deliver as much training as possible and look forward to supporting them still once lockdown lifts with lots of planned incentives, training and even trips.

“And while our islands have been closed, we have been busy - from restoring monuments, to erecting our new Michelin star plaques – making sure that when everyone returns, we wow people even more than before.”

More Information

The Malta Tourism Authority UK trade team has created a ‘Reopening Course’ for agents, including eight modules covering arrival, the ‘Certified Compliant’ concept, dining, accommodation, getting around and more.

Find out more on the Malta training website.