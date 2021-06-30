International Golf Travel Market to return in October

Reed Exhibitions has confirmed International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) will return as a live event later this year.

The show will be the first international face-to-face meeting of the golf travel industry for the past two years.

Scheduled to take place from October 18th-21st at Celtic Manor in Wales, it is also the first time the event has been held in the UK.

Designed to kickstart the business opportunities for this leisure sector post Covid-19, golf tourism is poised to grow by $5.36 billion from 2020-2024.

In a statement released today, David Todd, event manager of IGTM, said: “We’re delighted to announce the return of IGTM that we know so many businesses rely on at such a crucial time to help support the bounce back of the golf tourism industry.

“We have been working closely with our venue partner, the ICC Wales to ensure a safe live event and are looking forward to welcoming the community once again – this is an industry that is a real revenue generator for golf facilities and hosts millions of leisure travellers worldwide, so we look forward to connecting everyone again.”

There are already more than 135 tour operators, travel agents, concierge companies and event planners confirmed from 28 countries including Golfbreaks (UK), Leadingcourses.com (Netherlands) and Women on Fairways (US), with numbers increasing every day.

They will meet with similar numbers of the world’s top golf courses, resorts, hotels, tourist boards and destination management companies – and delighted to announce the latest confirmed exhibitor is the PGA with ten of its partner properties will be participating too.

Commenting on their participation, Guy Moran, head of property and development at the PGA said: “The PGA is delighted to confirm its participation at IGTM 2021, where ten PGA Branded Properties plus the PGA itself will attend this industry leading event.

“All PGA Branded Properties hope that the event will provide direct value to them as golf travel continues its journey back to a safer and healthier conditions.”

Exhibitors, buyers, and media will join forces for four days of pre-scheduled appointments, networking, and the IGTM annual golf tournament.