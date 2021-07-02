Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort opens in Croatia

Hilton has welcomed the opening of Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort & Spa on the Adriatic coast.

The leisure resort is located between the charming town of Opatija and the vibrant city of Rijeka, surrounded by soaring mountains and cobalt-blue waters.

The hotel enjoys one of Croatia’s best beach front locations, with 200 meters of private beach with mooring spots.

The hotel features 132 rooms and 62 villas and suites, ranging from superior doubles to three-bedroom duplex apartments all with sea views and most with spacious terraces.

The resort boasts the first eforea spa and health club in Croatia where guests can indulge in the ultimate world of wellness, with 3,700 sqm of facilities ranging from Finnish saunas and hydrothermal pools to a Himalayan salt room.

Guests can also keep up with their fitness regimes during their stay at the hotel’s state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness centre.

“We’re excited to open another stunning property in Croatia that will appeal to a whole range of guests seeking a calm retreat on the Adriatic coast,” said David Kelly, Hilton senior vice president, Europe.

“Croatia’s prominence as an international leisure destination is growing and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests at Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort and Spa, one of nearly 40 new openings planned this year in Europe.”