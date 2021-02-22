United Airlines to launch new London-Boston connection

United Airlines has announced plans to expand its global route network with new, non-stop service between London Heathrow and Boston Logan International Airport.

The carrier will operate a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on the route, with 46 United Polaris Business Class and 22 United Premium Plus seats.

The aircraft features the highest proportion of premium seats on any widebody aircraft operated by a United States carrier between London and the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to offer travellers a convenient, non-stop option between London and Boston with this addition to our global network,” said Patrick Quayle, United vice president of international network and alliances.

“We will continue to monitor the demand recovery and travel restrictions as we finalise a start date for this service later in 2021.”

United has provided service to London Heathrow for nearly 30 years and over the course of the pandemic, has maintained continuous service between London and the US.