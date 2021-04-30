Maldives launches tourism vaccination drive

Visit Maldives has launched a new campaign, under the heading ‘I’m Vaccinated’.

The project aims to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector, as well as promote the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations for travellers.

The goal of this campaign is to ensure the Maldives is the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.

Along with the unique geographical formation of the islands which offer natural physical distancing, as well as the stringent health and safety measures in place, a fully vaccinated tourism sector will be an added advantage in encouraging tourists to visit the destination.

The campaign was launched during a press event organised by Visit Maldives and the Maldives Ministry of Tourism.

Joining the event were the Maldives minister of tourism, the minister of health, the secretary general of Guesthouse Association of Maldives and the vice chairman of Maldives Association of Tourism Industry.

The event commenced with opening remarks by the Maldives minister of tourism, Abdulla Mausoom, who remarked on the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism industry.

He emphasised the immense sacrifice, effort and hard work of the health industry, tourism industry, and all members of the Maldivian society.

A microsite will display a counter showing the number of tourism industry staff who have been vaccinated and will provide employees with information about how to register for their vaccination, as well as the latest HPA guidelines.

The campaign aims to reassure travellers that the Maldives continues to be one of the safest destinations to travel to in the current climate and will highlight to visitors the immense effort and investment the destination has taken in ensuring the safety of both the local population and travellers.

The Maldives’ vaccination programme began in February and the government aims to provide free Covid-19 vaccinations to all residents of the Maldives in the upcoming months.