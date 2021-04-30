Delphina prepares for Sardinia reopening in June

Delphina hotels & resorts will reopen all of its properties in Sardinia from June as Italy bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over €15 million has been invested to enhance the offering and the services for families during lockdown.

Recognised as Italy’s Leading Hotel Group at the World Travel Awards last year, Delphina has been involved for almost 30 years in environmental protection projects and in support of local economies.

Francesco Muntoni, founder and president of Delphina, said: “The investments made in the last 18 months are part of our long-term vision, which over the years has led us to grow consistently with an increasingly eco-sustainable offer, which respects the environment and enhances a healthy lifestyle, culture and local food and wine.”

The holiday specialist in northern Sardinia has opened reservations for its twelve four- and five-star hotels, exclusive residences, spas and villas, all of which are immersed in green Mediterranean gardens.

Many overlook the sea between the Costa Smeralda, the La Maddalena Archipelago and the Gulf of Asinara.

Investments made recently have included all the properties under the Delphina umbrella.

For example, Resort Valle dell’Erica in Santa Teresa Gallura, honoured with the title of Europe’s Leading Green Resort, has seen numerous additions.

These include private pools for the Archipelago Suites, which have been designed to meet the needs of the high-end market segment.

Guests can also now reach the resort by helicopter transfer.

The new Archipelago Penthouse, one of the most exclusive hotel solutions in Sardinia, will also be finished shortly.

Covering over 300 square meters, it has outdoor lounges and a solarium, plus a large garden for the exclusive use of guests surrounded by Mediterranean scrub.

There is also a private swimming pool with a unique view that ranges from Bonifacio to the La Maddalena Archipelago.

The Resort & Spa Le Dune in Badesi is also involved in the investments.

A five-hectare farm with a vegetable garden, orchard, vineyard and olive grove has been added.

Awarded the title of Italy’s Leading Beach Resort last year, the resort is a natural oasis of 28 hectares surrounded by sand dunes, junipers and essences of the Mediterranean scrub.

Also planned will be the restyling of the rooms of the Hotel Le Palme and the expansion of the restaurants right in front of the beach.