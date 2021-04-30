JetBlue welcomes first A321LR ahead of transatlantic launch

JetBlue Airways has taken delivery of its first A321LR aircraft from Airbus.

The planes, of which the carrier has 13 on order, will be utilised to launch highly-anticipated transatlantic services.

This will include flights to London, which will begin later in the year.

In addition to the new A321LRs, the airline also has on order another 57 Airbus aircraft comprising other A321neo variants.

Robin Hayes, chief executive of JetBlue Airways, said: “At JetBlue we are eagerly looking forward to introducing the Airbus A321 Long Range single-aisle aircraft with Airbus’ Airspace interior for our new transatlantic services.

“These aircraft will allow us to offer our customers attentive, boutique-style service, while also ensuring ample personal space, larger overhead bins, customised lighting and a design that gives the cabin a wide-body feel.”

The longstanding partnership between Airbus and JetBlue began in 1999 when JetBlue was launched and took delivery of its first A320.

Two years later the airline placed an order for 48 Airbus planes.

Following years of growth, JetBlue now operates a fleet of more than 200 A320 and A321 aircraft and has around another 70 on order.