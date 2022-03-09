Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new Sri Lanka connection

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched a new route from Abu Dhabi to Mattala, Sri Lanka.

Flights to the destination are scheduled on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The airline introduces a new segment of travel by adding its first destination to south Asia which will allow customers from across the broader Wizz Air network to travel via Abu Dhabi to the exotic destination.

Mattala, nestled in pristine natural beauty, enjoys a tropical climate with easy access to neighbouring wildlife.

Michael Berlouis, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Sri Lanka is an exciting destination that has everything; beautiful beaches, a diverse cultural heritage, historical sites dating back thousands of years and even a UNESCO listed World Heritage Site.

“It is truly a must-see travel destination.

“We are proud to be providing our customers ever more convenient, affordable opportunities for relaxation and adventure and look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft to the island paradise soon.”

Strategically located within the UAE, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Sri Lanka earlier this week signed a partnership with Emirates as it seeks to rebuild its tourism sector.