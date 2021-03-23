Luton Airport welcomes commitment to airspace overhaul

London Luton Airport (LLA) has welcomed an announcement by the department for transport (DoT) that the government is to provide funding to get a UK airspace modernisation programme back on track.

Local campaign groups LADACAN, STAQs and Harpenden Sky joined LLA in calling for the government to step-in after the financial impact of the pandemic threatened the future of the programme, which aims to deliver quicker, quieter and cleaner journeys.

Some £5.5 million has been made available to ensure 21 UK airports can continue to develop and assess ways of upgrading the current airspace structure and route network.

Neil Thompson, operations director at LLA said: “This announcement is very welcome news, and we are extremely grateful to the local community groups for backing our campaign.

“Like our roads and railways, airspace is a vital piece of infrastructure, yet it has remained largely unchanged since the start of the jet age.

“An overhaul is long overdue and will bring benefits for the industry and the travelling public, as well as for the environment and local communities.

“LLA has been at the forefront of this programme since its inception and remains committed to its future.”