Your Co-op Travel latest to stop selling SeaWorld tickets

Your Co-op Travel has joined a long list of companies that have stopped promoting SeaWorld.

Others to distance themselves from the aquatic attraction include British Airways Holidays, Virgin Holidays, STA Travel, Booking.com and TripAdvisor.

PETA is calling for all travel agents and operators to stop promoting and selling SeaWorld tickets, as dolphins – including orcas – and other marine animals suffer when they are confined to cramped concrete tanks.

Your Co-op Travel has confirmed that its retail branches, website, and tour packages (Co-op Holidays), will stop selling tickets to SeaWorld.

“Your Co-op Travel has officially rejected marine-mammal prisons like SeaWorld, where sensitive, complex, naturally far-ranging aquatic animals are kept in cramped tanks,” said PETA director of corporate projects, Yvonne Taylor.

“No travel provider should profit from cruelty to animals, and PETA urges TUI – which is still giving a financial lifeline to SeaWorld – to follow suit.”

Image: P Maguire / Alamy Stock Photo