Swan Hellenic to sail from Argentina as country reopens

Swan Hellenic has confirmed its inaugural cruises exploring Antarctica will be sailing as planned.

The news followed confirmation form the Argentinian government that the country will reopen from October 20th.

As a result, Swan Hellenic will be able to operate from Ushuaia, the home port chosen for the maiden season Antarctic cruises of its purpose-designed new ice-class flagship SH Minerva.

Swan Hellenic chief executive, Andrea Zito, commented: “We’re delighted we can embark on our inaugural season as planned and happy to spread the joy by extending our Cruise Like a Swan celebration.

“We can’t wait to welcome you aboard to see what others don’t, finally experiencing the elegant Scandi-design interiors with open views, the gourmet cuisine, expert lectures and insightful expeditions to some of the most awe-inspiring places on earth that we have worked so hard to create.”