Bookaway Group acquires Plataforma 10 of Argentina

Bookaway Group has acquired Plataforma 10, a leading online travel agent from Argentina.

Already the largest ground transportation technology company, plans are now in place to grow the Plataforma 10 brand across Latin America.

Plataforma 10 partners with more than 400 bus companies in Latin America to retail their tickets through multiple channels, including its own website, via travel agencies as well as more than 2,000 local shops and kiosks across the country.

The company has played a pivotal role in the modernisation of the bus industry in Argentina, including defining common ticketing standards across bus operators.

Noam Toister, chief executive of Bookaway Group, commented: “Plataforma 10 is an outstanding team that’s been instrumental to ground transport tech in Argentina.

“Joining the Bookaway Group means the company can expand exponentially faster across the region, complementing the global coverage we already have in Asia and Europe.”

The Bookaway Group has raised $46 million in two funding rounds since 2020 to create a single group that can digitise and retail the world’s entire ground transport inventory.

The group officially came into being in June with deals to acquire two businesses complementary to Bookaway.com – Asia-Pacific-focused 12GO.asia and GetByBus.com, the market leader in the Balkans.

Toister continued: “It’s still unbelievably difficult to compare and book ground transport today.

“Travellers don’t want the anxiety of buying a ticket minutes before they travel and prefer to plan ahead with the transparency and confidence that e-commerce can provide.

“Organising the information in an industry this fragmented is a huge challenge, but we’re going all out to do it in the next few years.”

The Bookaway Group aims to make it as easy for travellers to search, compare, book, and pay for ground transport as it is for flights or hotels, one of the last remaining challenges in travel technology.