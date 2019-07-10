China State Construction handed Marina Vista concession

China State Construction Engineering Corporation has won a contract to build the Marina Vista project on the Dubai seafront next to the Palm Jumeirah.

The decision strengthens the company’s already extensive claim to be the most active contractor in the United Arab Emirates.

The contract was awarded to the Beijing company by Emaar Development and includes the construction of two residential towers, one 35-storeys high and the other 45 storeys, plus mechanical, electrical and plumbing works.

Marina Vista is part of the Emaar Beachfront project, which includes two other apartment towers, to be called Beach Vista, as well as a 1,400-berth marina, a cruise ship terminal and a 325,000 sqm shopping mall.

Also on offer will be commercial and retail space and a 135-metre tower to be known as the Dubai Lighthouse.

Emaar Beach Front is itself part of the 1.9 million sqm Dubai Harbour project, which is being developed by private company Meraas.

In March, Nurol of Turkey was awarded a contract to build the Beach Vista residential towers, and earlier this month, local contractor ASGC was awarded the contract to build the Dubai Cruise Terminal.