Lotus Asia to take PR specialist into south-east Asia

Travel PR specialist Lotus has launched its second regional business.

Lotus Asia will be headquartered in Malaysia supported by a team in Singapore, to offer dedicated local support as well as a full-service across south-east Asia.

The APAC region presents huge opportunities for tourism.

By 2025 it is expected that 90 million households from the region will become part of the global travelling class.

With many travel businesses focused on the Chinese outbound market, other regions in south-east Asia are showing large growth potential.

According to data published by Visit Britain, UK inbound visitors from Singapore and Malaysia have grown 22 per cent and 60 per cent respectively year on year in the first quarter of 2019.

As part of their offering, Lotus will work with destinations and tourism organisations to adapting their tourism strategies to ensure they not only have the creative to attract these travellers but also the product development strategies.

In 2018 W Communications, one of the world’s fastest growing independent agencies, took a majority shareholding in Lotus.

Together, W and Lotus have recorded new wins in tour operating, hotel, destination and cruise sectors.

The launch of Lotus Asia follows the 2016 launch of LOTUS LATAM, serving the Latin American and Spanish speaking markets which has been hugely successful showing double digit growth year-on-year.

Recent wins include Buenos Aires tourist board.

Sarah Johnson, chief executive of Lotus, said: “Lotus Asia was part of our long-term growth strategy, but increased revenues and client demand mean we are in a position to launch this business immediately.

“We are now in a position to advise European clients how and where to promote their tourism product to the Asia travelling public while providing an Asian and European centric offering for clients looking for representation in both regions.”