Flynn takes on global leadership role with Finn Partners

Finn Partners has named Debbie Flynn, formerly managing partner of Finn Travel Europe, as global travel practice leader.

Flynn joined the firm from the Brighter Group, which she founded, led, and expanded into one of the most successful and respected travel PR boutiques in the UK before its acquisition by Finn in 2018.

“Debbie is Finn’s first global practice leader based outside of the US, underscoring our international reach and commitment to travel across three continents,” said Peter Finn, founding partner, Finn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Debbie’s leadership, highly regarded position as a travel counsellor and advisor, and extensive international network, will be instrumental in helping travel and tourism brands build a successful and sustainable roadmap as we move out of Covid-19.”

Building on her successful track record of increasing Finn Travel UK by 70 per cent in the last two years (pre-Covid-19), Flynn will spearhead new mar-comm and business development initiatives across the existing travel groups in the US, Asia and Europe.

Flynn takes on the global role after a period serving as interim global travel lead beginning in late 2019, when she assumed this position from Gail Moaney, founding managing partner, who stepped down for health reasons in late 2019.

Moaney built the Finn Travel practice since its inception almost ten years ago and was instrumental in countless client wins and strategic new hires over the past decade.