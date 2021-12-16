Arora Group acquires Luton Hoo Hotel

The Arora Group has completed the purchase of the five-star 228 room Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa from Elite Hotels.

Approximately 50 minutes’ drive from central London and a few minutes’ drive from the M1 motorway, the estate is set in over 1,000 acres of parkland, woods and lakes.

Originally known as a specialist airport hotel owner operator, the Arora Group established their first city centre hotel in 2017 with the opening of the InterContinental London – the O2 and most recently has diversified further into the country house hotel market with the opening of Fairmont Windsor Park.

The purchase of Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa continues the journey of portfolio diversification, and the hotel is well positioned to capture the significant pent-up demand from leisure and corporate travel from domestic and international markets.

Surinder Arora, chief executive of the Arora Group, commented: “Our acquisition of Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa continues to support our strategy to diversify our hotel portfolio and we are excited to build on the already significant investment and development by Elite Hotels since their purchase of the estate in 1999.

“We are excited to welcome the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa team to the Arora Group and are looking forward to the opportunities ahead for our expanded family.”

Financial details of the transaction were not released.