MMGY companies Grifco and Ophir to merge

PR agencies MMGY Grifco and MMGY Ophir are to merge.

The agencies, which were both founded by industry leader Claire Griffin, will combine to run as MMGY Grifco in London.

“We are thrilled to be joining together Grifco and Ophir PR to help our business evolve to the next level,” said Griffin.

“Combining the expertise of our two teams brings clients even greater knowledge, resources, partnership opportunities and experience in the luxury travel and lifestyle sector.”

The brand merger sees a company restructure that includes some team promotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former associate directors Alexandra Delf and Flora Beaumont will take the reins of the day-to-day running of MMGY Grifco as its new managing directors.

As managing director, executive vice president, Delf will lead the organisation’s client and media relations efforts.

Formerly associate director of Ophir PR, she has a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of launching and building global luxury travel brands.

As managing director, operations, Beaumont will oversee financial management, growth, client strategy and team management.

She was formerly associate director of Grifco PR and has spearheaded impressive company growth over the past five years.

Griffin, who founded Grifco and Ophir PR nearly two decades ago, will remain an integral part of the Grifco business and assist in broader parent company initiatives as partner, MMGY Global.

“This merger of two MMGY Global brands represents an evolution to our approach in providing dedicated service to luxury and lifestyle brands in Europe, and we are delighted to have two natural leaders in Alexandra Delf and Flora Beaumont at the helm,” said Craig Compagnone, chief operating officer for MMGY Global.