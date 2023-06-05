Local to global connectivity increased as Loganair partners with Aer Lingus

Loganair has increased its global connectivity options for its passengers thanks to a new interline agreement with Aer Lingus.

The UK’s largest regional airline has partnered up with the Irish flag carrier, offering customers new access to North American routes via Dublin and Manchester.

Loganair currently flies direct to Dublin from Aberdeen and Inverness, meaning customers bound for America can now access Aer Lingus’ transatlantic destinations with the added advantage of clearing US Immigration at Dublin before departure, removing the requirement to be cleared upon arrival stateside. Additionally, Loganair passengers from Isle of Man and Newquay can now also connect on to Aer Lingus’ North American routes via the airline’s Manchester hub, further increasing regional connectivity.

Likewise, the partnership means Aer Lingus customers can now travel to the above Scottish airports via Loganair, as well as Manchester, increasing Ireland’s connections with the UK and offering access to all of Loganair’s unique touchpoints across the country.

The expansion comes amid a summer of growth for Scotland’s airline with new routes and frequencies across key destinations, including Heathrow. This summer will also see Aer Lingus operate its largest ever North American programme with 2.25 million seats on sale across 19 transatlantic routes.

Aer Lingus now joins Loganair’s existing partnerships alongside carriers such as BA, Emirates and United Airlines, giving customers access to global onward travel from some of the UK’s most remote communities.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair Chief Executive, said: “Loganair are incredibly pleased to announce this partnership with Aer Lingus which adds to our ever-increasing portfolio of interline and codeshare agreements.

“Through our partnership, customers flying to America from Dublin can clear customs in Ireland before departure and enter the US with the comfort of knowing they can start their vacation as soon as they land stateside. We look forward to working with Aer Lingus long into the future.”

Reid Moody, Chief Strategy and Planning Officer at Aer Lingus: ‘’As we enter into peak summer with our largest transatlantic schedule to date, we are delighted to announce our interline agreement with Loganair, giving customers that are connecting from Manchester and Dublin more access and choice to North America. Today, close to 40% of our transatlantic passengers connect in Dublin, which we hope will now increase with this new partnership. We look forward to welcoming new customers on board to experience Aer Lingus’ transatlantic experience as well as the added advantage of clearing US preclearance pre-departure in Dublin airport meaning you arrive like a local stateside’’