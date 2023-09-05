Last Few Days to Catch the Operafest Lisboa

This is the last opportunity to catch the 4th edition of Operafest Lisboa, which finishes on September 9th and promises visitors opera like never before. Led by soprano Catarina Molder and produced by Ópera do Castelo, the almost month-long festival will be held at Lisbon’s idyllic Garden of Museu Nacional de Arte Antiga overlooking the River Tagus.

Showcasing a diverse programme of events from emerging talent to performances of well-known classics, it asserts itself as one of the most ‘out of the box’ European festivals of its kind.

This year’s festival explores the theme ‘Between Heaven and Hell’ and hopes to help bring opera to new audiences with its modern avant-garde take on the genre. 37% of the audience in attendance at last year’s event experienced opera for the very first time, and this year’s festival hopes to continue that trend.

The programme kicked off with an unmissable rendition of ‘Carmen’ by Bizet, a double dose of Puccini’s moving classic ‘Suor Angelica’ and the premiere of ‘Rigor Mortis ou A Casa dos Anéis’ by young composer Francisco Lima da Silva. Further events include a family-friendly performance of Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’, opera film screenings, the only contemporary opera competition in Portugal and singing classes for amateurs wanting to test out their vocal cords. The festival culminates in an operatic rave - set to be a unique fusion of pop and opera that promises to be a highlight of the schedule.

For more information please visit:

www.visitlisboa.com/en/events/operafest-lisboa23

https://www.operafestlisboa.com/en/