Discover the Ultimate Escape in Mykonos

Known for its blend of Cycladic charm and cosmopolitan energy, Mykonos entices wanderlust travellers with its turquoise waters, traditional, white-washed architecture, and lively nightlife.

Opened in 2022, Once in Mykonos offers the ideal destination to explore the island, conveniently located just a short drive from its mythological and archaeological sites and its harbour restaurants, where guests can sample fresh Mediterranean cuisine, and relax on the remote white-sand beaches.

Strategically situated on the island’s southwest coastline and overlooking the iconic Ornos beach, the resort is just a 10 minutes’ drive from Mykonos Old Town. Known locally as Chora, the island’s port town and capital allures visitors with its quaint windmills, historical mansions and art galleries, and array of tantalising restaurants and bars. Other popular attractions include the charming Little Venice, a neighbourhood filled with 18th century Greek fishing houses; the iconic 16th century windmills (Kato Mili), and Paraportiani Church, dating back to 1475.

At Once In Mykonos, the hotel’s dedicated concierge service is on-hand to assist with guests’ desires. Private cruises take guests on a journey of discovery around the island’s picturesque bays and hidden coves, as well as tours of neighbouring islands, Delos and Rhenia. The hotel can also arrange private sea excursions by RIB and scuba diving to see Greece’s diverse marine life and traces of the Greek and Roman empire’s ancient ruins under water.

For those looking to relax at the hotel, Once in Mykonos offers a host of wellness and spa activities at SOSPA. From relaxing sunset yoga sessions with their qualified trainers to holistic rituals encompassing the latest technology and innovation.

Celebrating the conviviality and flavours of the Aegean, the hotel’s fine-dining Infinity Restaurant focuses on carefully sourced and refined Mediterranean cuisine, overlooking Ornos Beach and tranquil ocean vistas beyond. Against the backdrop of the Aegean sunsets, guests can enjoy theatrical cocktails and innovative mocktails at the vibrant Infinity Bar in a relaxed poolside setting soundtracked by live DJs.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former luxury villa – frequented by artists, intellectuals, and people of influence – Once in Mykonos has been reimagined under the expert eye of designer and architect Fivos Stavrides of F Studio Designers. Once In Mykonos’s concept has been dreamt up to revive its single purpose: to keep welcoming guests on the island and bring its past to light through genuine hospitality. The resort boasts a stunning infinity pool, 59 elegant rooms with minimalist interiors, including three Signature Suites and two 2-bedroom villas with private pools. Rooms are spacious and light against the backdrop of the turquoise Aegean, and the villas are the perfect choice for guests looking for privacy and space.

Inspired by ancient Greek amphitheatres, the resort expertly combines impressive infrastructure and authentic Cycladic style with eco-friendly, post-modern design. Boho-chic interiors are achieved with whitewashed walls and the use of locally sourced, natural materials. Stavrides succeeds in bringing the outside in with Mykonian stone, copper and natural reeds all a significant source of inspiration for the architect and his vision for the resort.

Those looking to prolong their summer with an escape in September can take advantage of Mykonos’ mild Mediterranean climate and warm waters, quieter attractions with less tourists and relaxed nightlife. Those looking for a more relaxed conclusion to their summer, can book in October to enjoy a more laid-back break prior to the hotel closing for the season on the 11 October.