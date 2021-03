Last call for Dubai Expo 2020 volunteers

The clock is ticking for UAE citizens and residents who want to act as ambassadors for the country to sign up for the Dubai Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme.

Applications are set to close on March 31st.

Following a huge response garnered with the support of Etisalat, the official premier partner of Expo 2020 volunteers, Expo 2020 Dubai has already received more than 160,000 expressions of interest, going above the initial target of 100,000 applications.

The mega-event will engage 30,000 volunteers to be the face of Expo 2020 Dubai and help showcase Emirati culture, values and traditions to the world.

Abeer Al Hosani, director, Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world, Expo 2020 promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Volunteers will be at the heart of the action, gaining lifelong skills, and exploring and networking with international visitors, participants, businessmen, entrepreneurs and more.

“We are delighted with the phenomenal response and commitment from the UAE community, who have been with us throughout this entire journey.”

Designed with diversity and flexibility in mind, the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme welcomes participation from everyone over the age of 18, regardless of their nationality or education level, as long as they are fluent in English, possess strong communication skills and are able to volunteer for ten shifts.

After the deadline, Expo 2020 will continue screening applications and conducting personal interviews to select an outstanding team of volunteers who will then be taken through a series of programmes and activities to prepare them to carry out their tasks.

More Information

To register head over to the official website.