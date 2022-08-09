Bodhi boosts app technology

Software Development LLC has announced the launch of the Bodhi Guest App, which gives hotel guests the ability to unlock their room doors, operate lighting, shading, climate and entertainment systems, and ask for housekeeping, valet, reservations and other services, from Apple and Android phones and other devices.

“The best part is, there’s absolutely nothing they have to install,” says Will Gilbert, partner at Software Development. “Our app is accessible from any browser, so you can just give your client a link and they can start using it immediately.”

Since Bodhi connects to popular property management systems, the app can automatically populate with the guest or homeowner name and room number, so once they log in, it only controls the appropriate door lock, thermostat, lighting control and entertainment system.

It can also be added to the branded app you may already provide for your clients.

Guest App Features

- Accessible from any browser and any device with an Internet connection

- Works with major electronic door lock systems, including, in most cases, the locks you already have installed

- Integrates with popular room controls to operate lights, shades, climate systems

- Acts as a remote control for the TV and other entertainment systems

- Integrates with property services to call the valet, request housekeeping, or book reservations

- May include web-based information such as daily activities, a map of the property, or nearby attractions

- Chat bubble offers fast, easy communications with staff including the front desk or concierge

- May be customized with your property’s branding, with additional services and controls, or it may be added to your branded app

About Bodhi

Bodhi is a cloud-based platform that controls, schedules and manages virtually all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, offices, homes, and multi dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs). It simplifies and enhances Crestron, Lutron and other control systems, or may be used on its own.