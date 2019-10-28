Labs Collective launches Stay brand in Camden

The Labs Collective has unveiled its residential brand, ‘Stay’.

Stay has opened its first location in Hawley Wharf, Camden, offering design-led and tech-savvy serviced apartments to encourage a new generation of long and mid-term guests to make the area their home.

Having identified central London’s recent gravitational pull north, the Labs Collective has hand-picked Hawley Wharf as the perfect canal side location for the first property.

Opening in its entirety in March, Stay provides guests the comfort and convenience of home, combined with the luxuries of a boutique hotel.

The location offers instant and flexible accommodation without the hassle of a traditional rental model, for guests checking in for weeks or even months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 169 apartments with one-, two- and three-bed options, each with a fully fitted kitchen and living area, are designed by the Labs Collective’s dedicated in-house interior designer, Yaara Gooner.

Hawley Wharf is one of London’s most exciting new developments, providing a new cultural hub and habitat for the creative community based there.

Just by stepping outside, guests of Stay Camden are immediately immersed in the energy of the location, famed for its music, bars, restaurants, markets and alternative scene.