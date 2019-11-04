WTM 2019: Egypt seeks to boost tourism recovery in London

The Egyptian Tourism Authority has been confirmed as the sponsor for visitor registration at this year’s World Travel Market in London.

The partnership comes just days after the British government lifted the flight restriction to the North African country’s resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The removal of the guidelines from the UK will mean there will be a huge push for tourism to Egypt from Britain.

The Egyptian minister of tourism, Rania Al-Mashat, commended the declaration of the end of the ban.

She said: “We welcome the return of British tourists to Sharm el-Sheikh.

“This announcement is a renewal of the ongoing cooperation between both nations.

“This step is a testament to the continuous efforts exerted by the Egyptian government to ensure the safety and security of every visitor in all Egypt’s destinations, and in south Sinai in particular.”

Egypt has significantly invested in safety and security measures including CCTV, airport security, GPS on tour busses and continually reviews and enhances these security steps.

As part of Egypt’s tourism initiative for 2020, Sphinx airport will charter flights to West Cairo to facilitate passengers’ journey to the new Grand Egyptian Museum and the ancient Pyramids.

The Grand Egyptian Museum will officially open its doors in late 2020.

The partnership is announced one week until World Travel Market London opens its doors to almost 55,000 visitors, the highest calibre buyers and almost 3,000 media.

WTM London, senior director, Simon Press said: “We are delighted to have Egypt come on board as our visitor registration partner for World Travel Market London.

“It’s been a hard few years for inbound tourism from the UK to this beautiful and culturally rich country.

“At World Travel Market London, we are looking forward to working with Egypt and facilitating the business and idea creation to ensure this can make up for the lost in tourism numbers.”