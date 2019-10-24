New chief commercial officer for Corinthia Hotels

Corinthia Hotels has appointed Christian Renz to the role of chief commercial officer.

He will be based in London and oversee the sales, marketing and revenue operations for all hotels in the existing portfolio, including five upcoming openings.

The appointment forms part of the group’s efforts to strengthen its corporate functions, drive business and develop a robust platform for further portfolio expansion.

Prior to the appointment, Renz was senior vice president of sales and revenue management at Rocco Forte Hotels.

He has held previous senior management roles at Kempinski Hotels, the Walt Disney Company and Starwood Hotels in Europe and the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renz holds an MBA from Reims Management School, France.

Renz said: “I am pleased to be joining Corinthia Hotels at such a key time in its growth.

“As the company enters new markets it is essential that we strengthen the commercial focus and I am very much looking forward to leading the team on this front.”

The appointment z is part of an expansion phase for Corinthia Hotels which is set to open several new hotels including landmark developments in Dubai, Bucharest, Brussels, Rome and Moscow

Simon Naudi, chief executive of Corinthia Hotels, added: “We are delighted to welcome Christian as chief commercial officer.

“I am confident that his extensive experience will further our results at this particularly exciting time for Corinthia Hotels.”