Kumar appointed director of wellness with Westin Maldives Miriandhoo

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has appointed a new director of wellness, Anand Kumar.

Kumar will be responsible for all aspects of the resort’s comprehensive wellbeing offering, from spa and fitness to wellness workshops and nutrition.

A bachelor of naturopathy and yogic sciences, he brings with him a wealth of experience in spa management, wellbeing, natural healing and yoga.

He has worked for Marriott for the past five years, heading up luxury spas at the JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity and, most recently, Marriott Al Jaddaf in Dubai.

Prior to that, Kumar oversaw the opening of Vana Wellness Retreat in India in 2013 and held spa manager roles at Hyatt Regency Chennai, Goa Marriott Resort and the Jiva Spa at the Taj Rambagh Palace.

Kumar said: “I am delighted to be joining the Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort as director of wellness.

“The resort is extremely committed to replenishing the mind and body with a personal sensory experience, helping guests to feel rejuvenated and energized.

“The Westin Maldives’ extensive facilities and wellness team are dedicated to creating the finest wellness experience, and I am excited to be building upon these foundations”.

Nestled on a beautiful coral island in the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, the Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort features 70 villas and suites, 41 on island and 29 overwater.