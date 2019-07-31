Anderson takes up new compliance role with Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation has confirmed the appointment of Peter Anderson to the newly created position of chief ethics and compliance officer.

Based at the company’s headquarters in Miami, Anderson will be a member of the executive leadership team and report directly to Carnival Corporation chief executive Arnold Donald.

Anderson is a former federal prosecutor with over 20 years of experience in corporate compliance.

He had previously been the head of the white collar and compliance group at the law firm of Beveridge & Diamond, and was initially engaged by Carnival Corporation to conduct a compliance program assessment.

Anderson also led the environmental compliance team on the Volkswagen monitorship over the past two years.

In this new role for Carnival, Anderson will direct strategy for and drive a culture of compliance and integrity that ensures adherence to legal and statutory requirements and the highest ethical principles.

He will also lead the effort to develop new compliance training programs for the company’s 120,000 employees around the world and be responsible for making significant contributions to the company’s compliance risk management program, including identifying potential areas of risk in operations and implementing risk management plans.

Additionally, Anderson will oversee Operation Oceans Alive, Carnival Corporation’s environmental commitment and stewardship program, officially launched in 2018.

Designed to promote a culture of transparency, learning and commitment within the corporation, Operation Oceans Alive ensures that all employees receive environmental education, training and oversight, while continuing the company’s commitment to protecting the oceans, seas and destinations in which it operates.

“I am honoured and privileged to serve in this important role, and look forward to continuing to work with our leaders, and most importantly, our team of dedicated employees to help build an ethics and compliance program that is truly world class,” said Anderson.

“Our strategic plan involves goals and key actions to build a strong and proactive compliance culture that is based on open communications – both listening and responding – as well as adequate resources and improved tools.”