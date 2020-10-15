Klein promoted to chief communications role with Preferred Hotels

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has promoted Caroline Klein to the role of chief communications officer.

In her new role, she will lead corporate positioning efforts, manage the reputation of the company through consistent messaging across all touchpoints and develop new and enhanced communications strategies.

She will also serve as chief communications officer of sister division, PHG Consulting, a global travel and tourism marketing and consulting agency.

“Caroline is a strong leader with a proven track record of guiding our company through times of change by crafting thoughtful communications strategies that ensure our beliefs, mission, and commitments are consistent across all touchpoints and resonate with key audiences,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, Preferred chief executive, to whom Klein reports.

“Her passionate approach to storytelling, sharp business acumen, and global perspective will continue to be great assets as the Preferred brand evolves for the future.”

Klein has worked as part of the Preferred team since 2012, first as senior manager of public relations for the Americas before being quickly promoted to take on global responsibilities.

Previously, Klein worked with public relations agencies in New York and Chicago, focusing exclusively on luxury travel and hospitality clients.