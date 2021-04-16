Kingston 1 prepares for official July opening

New hotel, neighbourhood restaurant and bar the Kingston 1 has announced its planned official opening in July, following a soft launch coming out of government restrictions

from May 17th.

Located in the heart of Kingston upon Thames at 88 London Road, only a five-minute walking distance from the riverside and between Richmond Park, Bushy Park and Hampton Court Park, the property features 22 guest rooms boosted by a premium service including a concierge to meet guests’ specific demands.

Overseeing the culinary direction of the hotel, head chef Marco Palazzo has been appointed to launch modern European restaurant: ‘Solo at The Kingston 1’.

All guest rooms at the Kingston 1 feature an elegant and minimalistic design adorned with contemporary furniture, whether they are standard double and standard king category, or the executive double and executive king.

Two suites – the Super-King Suite and the Kingston Suite – are available to guests who prefer an even more spacious ‘home away from home’ experience, as they both feature their own living room equipped with a private bar area offering a selection of premium wines, spirits and Champagnes – and of course, king-size beds for the most comfortable night’s rest.

The Kingston 1 is also proud to offer sustainable amenities from the White Company in all rooms, including hand and body lotions, hand cleanser and conditioning shampoo and shower gel from the brand’s Noir Collection.

Modern European restaurant, Solo at The Kingston 1, is situated on the ground floor of the hotel, led by head chef Palazzo, formerly head chef at Jamie’s Italian and Seabird at the Hoxton hotel.