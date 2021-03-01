Kempinski boosts stake in Resense Spa

Kempinski has taken control of Resense Spa as the hotel company looks to grow it wellness offering.

Resense will continue to operate as an individual spa company and Kempinski will use its infrastructure and expertise to further integrate wellbeing into the Kempinski hotels’ operation.

“Wellness and wellbeing will be key drivers of the recovery for the hotel industry, and this acquisition represents the right move for us to respond to the increasing trend for wellness services during hotel stays.

“We will continue to ensure the performance or our spas for our owners while delivering the same high-quality standards and services our customers have come to expect,” said Bernold Schroeder, chief executive of Kempinski Hotels.

“On this occasion, I would like to thank and express my gratitude to the exiting shareholders and chief executive of Resense, Kasha Shillington and Rosamond Freeman-Attwood.

“Their dedication, authentic approach and true sense of luxury have contributed greatly to what Resense is today, and the company’s success to date would not have been possible without their pioneering vision and contribution.”

Resense Spa was created in 2009 as a joint venture between Kempinski Hotels and Raison d’Etre.

The company evolved into an independent market leader providing a full range of tailor-made services from concept through to development, recruitment, pre-opening and ongoing active management.

Over the past 11 years, the wellness company built an enviable portfolio of more than 100 luxury and high-end designed and financially sustainable spas including the Ishtar Spa by Resense in Jordan and the recently successfully opened Sindhorn Wellness by Resense in Bangkok.

The transaction enables Kempinski to execute its strategy and next phase of growth, reinforcing a commitment to offering high-end services to its guests and adding strategic and operational value to its business.