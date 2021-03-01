Emirates passengers offered chance to purchase adjoining seats

With demand for air travel still low following the Covid-19 pandemic, Emirates has begun offering passengers a chance to snap up empty seats in economy class.

Up to three adjoining seats on a flight and will be offered to all economy class customers holding a confirmed booking.

Customers will not be able to pre-book empty seats, however, as these are subject to availability.

Empty seats will only be offered for purchase at the airport check-in counter prior to flight departure, and costs range from US$55-US$165 per empty seat, plus applicable taxes depending on flight sector.

Air New Zealand offers a similar Skycouch on some of its longer routes.

Emirates said it had introduced this new seat product on the back of customer feedback, addressing the needs of a range of customers seeking extra privacy and space while still flying in economy.

This might include couples who wish to have the row to themselves, parents travelling with in-lap infants or those who simply want the added assurance of more space while travelling during the pandemic.

Braver passenger can still take their chances and try and grab an empty seat once boarding is completed.