Kayak to sponsor Newcastle United this season

Kayak has become the official shirt sleeve sponsor of Newcastle United ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

First team players will wear Kayak branding on the shirt sleeve of all home, away and third kits for the forthcoming season.

The strategic partnership marks the first ever football sponsorship for the travel search engine.

Founded in 2004, Kayak pioneered the system of allowing customers to compare prices across multiple providers in one location – known as meta search.

Commenting on the partnership, Per Christiansen, Kayak vice president, EMEA, marketing, said: “As we continue to grow our brand partnerships in the UK and internationally, we are thrilled to kick off our first football partnership with Newcastle United.

“It is an honour to be associated with the team and we look forward to expanding our presence amongst the players and their global fanbase as they enjoy the freedom of travel and live sport once again.”