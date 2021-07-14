Cunard unveils plans for full return in 2021

Cunard has announced over 40 new voyages across its fleet in 2021 and 2022.

The Overseas Escapes will range from two to 40-night sailings, visiting more than 49 destinations on board Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Mary 2 will resume her transatlantic crossings in November, before sailing new short breaks in Western Europe followed by three winter sailings to the Caribbean.

Guests can enjoy the flexibility of embarking the Caribbean voyages from Southampton, New York, Fort Lauderdale or Hamburg with overnight calls in Bridgetown and Barbados as well as visiting St. Maarten and Dominica, St. Lucia and St. Kitts.

Queen Victoria will mark her return to sailing in April, with three new roundtrip itineraries from Southampton, visiting 11 countries, treating guests to time ashore in destinations such as Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tallinn and Gdynia, together with overnight calls in Amsterdam, Lisbon and St Petersburg.

Following her summer exploring Britain’s coastline, Queen Elizabeth will depart on a series of new sailings from Southampton to Western Europe followed by the Iberian Coast and the Atlantic Islands.

Overnight port stays include Lisbon and Funchal as well as late departures from Malaga, offering time to experience these destinations after dark.

In late February, Queen Elizabeth will depart for Asia, sailing through the Suez Canal to Dubai, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan, where she will resume her scheduled programme in April.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “We are delighted to announce these new voyages which will mark the full fleet’s return to sailing.

“Our guests have patiently waited to sail on their favourite Cunard Queen and our 2021 and 2022 itineraries offer a variety of exciting holidays to suit all combined with the impeccable White Star Service on board that makes a Cunard voyage so memorable.”