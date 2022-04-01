Manchester United partners with Marriott for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Marriott Bonvoy has partnered with Manchester United to offer fans the chance to win the first-ever overnight stay at Old Trafford.

One lucky fan and a guest will have the chance to wake up in the legendary football stadium on match day from the comfort of a suite transformed into a Marriott Hotels guest room overlooking the pitch.

The winner of the Suite of Dreams global sweepstakes will enjoy an extraordinary one-of-a-kind prize with an overnight stay the night before the home Premier League match against Chelsea in May.

“Bringing our flagship brand, Marriott Hotels, to Old Trafford is just one of the ways we are bringing the extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy portfolio to life through our collaboration with Manchester United, one of the world’s most popular sports teams,” said Brian Povinelli, senior vice president, brand, loyalty and portfolio marketing, Marriott International.

“We’re thrilled to be creating this hospitality experience at this iconic location, giving a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans to wake up in the home of Manchester United on the morning of a matchday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners will get the chance to take part in a number of behind-the-scenes experiences that bring them right to the heart of Manchester United.

These include watching the team train, a behind the scenes tour of the stadium, the chance to mix and mingle with club legends and matchday tickets and hospitality.

“From the very beginning of our partnership, Marriott Bonvoy has created some truly unique experiences, and this is no exception,” said Victoria Timpson, Manchester United chief executive of alliances and partnerships

“Whoever wins this opportunity will receive the same first-class hospitality as they would at any Marriott Hotels property around the world, with the added excitement of being hosted at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, one of the world’s most iconic football stadiums.”

More Information

To enter, visit the official website and complete the form before 11:59 EST on April 15th.