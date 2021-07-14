British Airways app allows economy passengers to order food to seat

British Airways has unveiled its new inflight digital ordering platform.

The tool gives customers in Euro Traveller (economy) the option to order additional snacks and drinks mid-flight, directly to their seat.

The new inflight ordering system will complement the airline’s current ‘Buy Before You Fly’ offering, where customers are encouraged to order from the airline’s full Speedbird Café menu, including items from its Tom Kerridge range, in advance of travel.

The new digital ordering system means that customers who wish to add to an existing pre-order, or for those who did not place an order before travel, can do so at any point during their flight.

The proposition will initially be available from July 19th on selected routes before rolling out across other eligible services.

Tom Stevens, British Airways’ director of brand and customer experience, said: “The feedback we have had from customers who have been able to travel and have ordered from our new Speedbird Café has been extremely encouraging. The Tom Kerridge range, in particular, has gone down a treat.

“We know that customers like being able to purchase their food in advance of travel and guarantee their first choice, however we also understand the importance of an extra cup of tea or a gin and tonic, in the moment.

“We think that this new digital ordering proposition, coupled with our pre-purchase option is a winning combination, catering for everyone’s needs.”