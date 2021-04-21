JW Marriott Madrid pencilled in for next year

Marriott has signed an agreement to introduce the JW Marriott brand to Madrid.

Located in the central Plaza de Canalejas, JW Marriott Madrid will be developed by Millenium Hotels Real Estate as part of their lease agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Belagua.

The property is expected to open in 2022.

“Having recently opened our 100th JW Marriott hotel worldwide, we are excited to debut the JW Marriott brand in Madrid.

“This incredible city is home to iconic architecture, an enviable culinary scene as well as stunning parks and botanical gardens, and the new JW Marriott Madrid is located in the heart of it all,” said Jenni Benzaquen, senior vice president, Marriott International.

ADVERTISEMENT

“JW Marriott encourages guests to be mindful and present, and we believe the brand is particularly suited to today’s luxury traveller who seeks enriching, rejuvenating escapes paired with rich culture and exceptional service.”

The design will be led by local architects Arvo Arquitectura de Juan, with interiors by the Madrid team at Rockwell Group.

The restored property is expected to offer 139-guestrooms which will include two floors of suites, all featuring outdoor terraces.

Plans for public spaces include a lobby bar, a distinctive restaurant and wellbeing spaces.

Marriott International currently operates 93 properties in Spain across its portfolio.