Flint appointed chief commercial officer with Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Joanna Flint as chief commercial officer.

The newly created role will oversee the development and execution of the commercial strategy of the group while also taking executive responsibility for all aspects of Mandarin Oriental’s customer experience.

Flint will take over the responsibilities of chief marketing officer, Jill Kluge, who retires from Mandarin Oriental in September.

Prior to joining Mandarin Oriental, Joanna spent 12 years at Google in general management and sales leadership roles, most recently as managing director - global partner business, with responsibility for industry go-to-market and commercialisation for Google’s media and technology partners in Asia Pacific.

Prior to Google, she was principal consultant at Ogilvy Asia Pacific.

This followed a decade in the travel industry leading global eCommerce, CRM and customer service transformation programmes for Singapore Airlines and British Airways.

Commenting on the appointment, James Riley, group chief executive for Mandarin Oriental, said: “We are delighted to welcome Joanna to Mandarin Oriental.

“Her global leadership skills, digital expertise and understanding of customer behaviour will strengthen our ability to innovate and enhance our position as a leader in the luxury market.”