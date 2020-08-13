Jumeirah Zabeel Saray recognised for hygiene standards

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray has been recognised with the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, furthering boosts its hygiene credentials.

The achievement of the resort by Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding, makes it one of the few hotels recognised as compliant with the highest global hygiene standards.

Stringent new protocols have been put in place across the Dubai hospitality and tourism sectors to ensure visitors enjoy the highest safety standards.

The certification is an important milestone for the resort which is committed to ensuring the safety of guests and employees alike with stringent hygiene practices as well as transparency for peace of mind.

The Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label enables the resort to further consolidate its strong standing in the market and increases confidence among guests seeking to enjoy the extraordinary experiences it offers.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is the sixth Jumeirah Group property to be awarded the globally respected safeguard label.

Mahmoud Sakr, managing director of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, expressed his gratitude to all teams involved in securing the certification and said: “Over the last few months while guests were keeping safe at home, we have been working to ensure that guests’ future stay experiences are memorable, comfortable and safe with us.

“The world of travel is changing, and we at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray are fully devoted to embracing the new norm with valuable measures implemented in all areas.

“We place the highest priority on guest wellbeing and safety, and their care and comfort are close to our hearts.

“With these great safety measures in place, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray looks forward to welcoming guests to the most remarkable family resort on the prime location of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.”

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in certification services, tests major five-star hotels for procedures to meet regulations and safety practices.

This is achieved through testing, inspection and certification of all key areas by the Bureau Veritas Audit, including remote and field audits, an exercise which Jumeirah Zabeel Saray passed.