Small recovery in passenger numbers at Luton airport

Despite having the strongest recovery of any major airport in the UK, passenger numbers at London Luton Airport (LLA) were down by 74 per cent last month compared to the same period in 2019.

While this represents a significant increase on the previous month, the figures show that coronavirus is continuing to have a dramatic impact on the aviation industry.

As the airport welcomed more passengers throughout July, retail partners at the airport also reopened, including Wasabi, Starbucks, Sunglass Hut and Benugo.

More businesses at the airport are due to open throughout August, including the Aspire Lounge which opened its doors this week following an extensive re-fit which was delayed by the pandemic.

The recently formed easyJet Holidays welcomed its first customers on August 1st while Wizz Air continues to expand its operation at LLA, currently flying to 58 destinations with more than a dozen new routes launching this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alberto Martin, chief executive of LLA, said: “Seeing an increasing number of passengers passing through the airport safely is a rich reward for all the hard work and effort our teams have put in on the ground during this incredibly difficult period.

“While we are delighted to see more passengers passing through the airport, we are still a long way from normal.

“Over the next couple of months government assistance is going to be key.

“From providing passengers the reassurance they need to be able to take a long-awaited holiday to helping the sector and those who work in it play an essential role supporting the economic recovery.”